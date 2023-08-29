Nigel Clough salutes Mansfield performance after stunning Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough salutes Mansfield performance after stunning Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was full of praise for his side after beating Sheffield Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was full of praise for his side after beating Sheffield Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Manager Nigel Clough praised Mansfield’s “absolutely outstanding” second-half display after they beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough in the Carabao Cup.

Rhys Oates produced a superb equaliser with five minutes left after Anthony Musaba headed the Owls in front in the first half.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym then saved spot-kicks from Will Vaulks and Liam Palmer in the shoot-out as Mansfield progressed.

Clough said: “I thought in the second half we were absolutely outstanding. It was just whether we could get the goal or not.

“What a goal it was in the end, with 32 passes leading up to it and a magnificent run and finish.

“It’s not a fluke, it’s not a one-off, we’ve played like that in most of the six games, which is why we’re unbeaten.

“I didn’t think we took advantage of the positions we got into in the first half but we just needed that one piece of brilliance, which came in the second half.

“I thought that on the second-half performance, it was deserved.

“We seemed to grow in confidence as the game went on. I thought he (Christy Pym) played very well.”

Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz was left to rue his team’s failure to capitalise on the chances they created.

He said: “I’m a little bit disappointed about the game. We need to change our attitude in some moments of the game.

“We shoot 20/25 times and you have clear chances and you don’t score. This is football.

“We will have a moment for reflection and we have to think how we will change the situation.

“It is impossible to lose the game. My job is to try and put the guys in the box and today they are in the box. We need to improve in the last third, of course.

“They shoot, I think, three, four or five times and they score. We shoot 25 – it’s five times more.

“We are the team of the Championship and they are a team of League Two. Sometimes it’s difficult in this situation.”