Daniel Farke frustrated by retaken penalty as Salford dump Leeds out of EFL Cup

By Press Association
Daniel Farke’s side lost in dramatic fashion (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Leeds boss Daniel Farke was unhappy with the retaken decisive spot-kick as Leeds suffered a dramatic 9-8 penalty shoot-out loss to Salford in the Carabao Cup.

Ossama Ashley scored at the second attempt after Karl Darlow had saved an initial effort only to be yellow-carded for moving off his line.

Farke said: “It was the only penalty to be retaken, but I can’t change the referee’s decision.”

Despite Leeds’ almost total dominance, the Ammies led at the break thanks to ex-Elland Road striker Matt Smith’s header.

Leeds skipper Pascal Struijk levelled it up with 14 minutes left, but they could not find a winner and Georginio Rutter and Jamie Shackleton missed as every outfield player stepped up in the shoot-out.

Farke said: “It’s disappointing, but we have to accept the loss.

“We hit the bar and the post, and had numerous chances to put the ball in the net, but we didn’t and we must improve on that.

“It’s not for me to punish or accuse anyone after going out of this competition – it’s just been one of those days.”

Salford boss Neil Wood has urged his players to take confidence from their latest scalp.

After beating Preston on penalties in the first round, the League Two Ammies went the distance again.

Wood said: “We really had to work hard, particularly defensively, so huge credit to the lads for that.

“There were moments when we had to defend for our lives, then once it goes to penalties, it really could go either way.

“We’ve been there before, so the lads know they’ve just got to keep their focus and hope for that little bit of luck.

“We got that, we’re through, but we’ve earned the right to be in the third-round draw.

“It’s great to test yourselves against sides from the Championship, so the lads need to take huge confidence from this victory.”