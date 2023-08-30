Tottenham eye recruits before deadline as players head for the exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham eye recruits before deadline as players head for the exit

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham are braced for a busy end to the summer transfer window (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham are braced for a busy end to the summer transfer window with Ange Postecoglou eager to bring in reinforcements.

Spurs made nine changes for their Carabao Cup second-round tie at Fulham on Tuesday, but Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele were all absent from the matchday squad.

A much-changed starting line-up suffered a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat and while the club will attempt to shift the absent six players before 11pm on Friday, Postecoglou has not ruled out further incomings.

He said: “Well, I think my view around that hasn’t really changed. We need to trim the squad and get it to a more manageable state.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Craven Cottage
Fulham’s Adama Traore (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup second round match at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

“Then see what is available for us to then bring in players to strengthen the squad in a couple of areas that we may need.”

Developments around right-back Spence gathered pace this week and he will join Leeds on a season-long loan with no obligation to buy, while Serie A outfit Torino could offer Tanganga regular football after they registered an interest in signing the centre-back on loan.

Ex-Spurs captain Lloris has been linked with Roma in recent days and Genoa were reported as an option for Ndombele on Tuesday but Manchester United no longer appear to be a viable suitor for Reguilon.

Reports in Germany have suggested Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Dier, who has a year left on his deal at Tottenham.

Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg started at Fulham but could depart before Friday’s deadline with Tottenham looking to trim their bloated squad ahead of September 13 when a 25-man list will be submitted to the Premier League.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Craven Cottage
Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez battle for the bal (John Walton/PA)

Incomings have not been ruled out and Spurs appear to have no direct competition for Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson, who had attracted interest from Brentford but they have turned their attention elsewhere.

It opens the door for Tottenham to move for the Welsh international with Forest ready to listen to offers around the £50million mark.

Any potential arrival of Johnson, who can play across the front three, would ease the burden on Richarlison following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Richarlison opened his account for the season with a second-half header at Fulham, but Postecoglou said of the £60million forward: “I guess because everyone has been talking about it, it is great for him to score a goal.

“I think he has played better for us in the other games. I get why other people look at it (the goals) and I understand it, but for me it is about contributing to our football and how we want to play.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Craven Cottage
Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison (left) celebrates scoring (John Walton/PA)

“I think the goals will come. The way we play, our strikers, our attacking players, all our players will all have an opportunity to score.”

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva was able to laugh about his old forward scoring against him after his team progressed into the third round.

Silva admitted: “It is life but Richarlison is a top guy, a top professional.

“I know and Richarlison knows as well how he has been working so, so hard to achieve and reach what he already reach in his football career.

“Of course all strikers they need goals. A striker that is replacing a player like Harry Kane probably needs to score quick to start to be more confident as well but Richarlison is already the number nine of the national team.

“He is a hard worker, a top quality player and I wish the best for him in the future.”