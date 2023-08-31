Football rumours: Al-Ittihad ready to make £118m bid for Mohamed Salah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Al-Ittihad ready to make £118m bid for Mohamed Salah

By Press Association
Could Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah be making a move? (PA)
What the papers say

With the transfer deadline looming, Premier League sides are making their final moves as the clock ticks down to September 1. According to the Daily Mail, one of the big moves could see a star name leave the Premier League, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad gearing up for a £118million bid for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 31. The Daily Star reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be “furious” if the move went ahead.

West Ham United v Fiorentina – UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fortuna Arena
West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta (left) and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat (PA)

The Daily Mirror reports Manchester United are keen to nab a midfielder before the transfer window closes, with Sofyan Amrabat, 27, their prime target. The Daily Mail reports Fiorentina have turned down a £1.7million loan deal but would consider a deal with an obligation to buy.

One player who could be on his way out of Old Trafford is English defender Teden Mengi. Luton are close to signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham’s move for Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, from Nottingham Forest has stalled, according to The Independent. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, 25, has emerged as a new target.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nick Potts/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for the England winger, 22, from Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

James McAtee: Manchester City’s England Under-21s midfielder could return for a second loan spell at Sheffield United, who are leading the chase for him, according to Football Insider.