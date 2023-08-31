Winger Luis Palma says he snubbed Rangers interest to join Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Winger Luis Palma says he snubbed Rangers interest to join Celtic

By Press Association
Luis Palma is happy to be at Celtic (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Luis Palma is happy to be at Celtic (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Celtic new boy Luis Palma claims that he rebuffed Rangers interest to sign for the Parkhead club.

The Honduras winger signed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions this week from Greek club Aris and could make his debut in the Old Firm game at Ibrox on Sunday.

Speaking through an interpreter at Celtic Park,  after the Champions League draw saw the Hoops put in the same group as Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio, the 23-year-old said: “My agent told me that there was contact from Rangers but when I knew of Celtic’s interest, I wanted to come here and I am happy to be here.

“If I am chosen (for Sunday) I am prepared. It is a great match and I want to participate in it. From what I have heard they are very exciting and close run matches.

“It is a derby and like all derbies you have to win and that is the  most important thing.”

Meanwhile, another of the Hoops’ summer signings, defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, recalled Celtic’s famous 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Parkhead in 2012 and is looking to make “more memories” this season.

Speaking about the Champions League draw, the 23-year-old Sweden international, who signed from IF Elfsborg, said: “The main experience will be playing here at Paradise on European nights.

“I have seen some clips on YouTube and the noise gets really loud.

“I remember Celtic playing Barcelona here and winning 2-1, that is my main memory.

“I was young and I remember Celtic not having a lot of possession but still managing to get a great result so hopefully we can create new memories this year.

“With the fans at our back, the atmosphere that can be created here we have a higher chance of winning and hopefully we can use that that to our advantage and get some points here.

“We will go into every game aiming to win, no matter the opponent. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Lagerbielke, who has yet to experience victory after a ViaPlay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock and a cinch Premiership draw against St Johnstone,  could make his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.

He said: “Celtic is a great club with great expectations.

“It is disappointing when we don’t win. The last two results haven’t been great but we look forward to the game on Sunday.

” I have played a few derbies in my career and in those games you forget what happened before.

“It is just 100 percent focus on that game.”