Crystal Palace sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United

By Press Association
Dean Henderson has joined Crystal Palace on a five-year deal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old arrives at Selhurst Park on a five-year contract with the club, with the fee understood to be £15million plus a potential £5m in add-ons.

Henderson joined United as a 14-year-old and impressed on his first loan spell with Sheffield United during the 2018-19 season, winning the Golden Glove in the Championship during their promotion-winning season.

He featured on loan for the Blades the following year in the Premier League and spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The goalkeeper’s time at Old Trafford saw him make 29 appearances for the club in all competitions and his career has also seen him feature for England, while he was part of the Under-20 World Cup winning squad in June 2017.

Following Henderson’s departure, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to join Manchester United as back-up to Andre Onana.

Henderson told the Palace website: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.”