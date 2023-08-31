Alice Capsey unsurprised by Mahika Gaur’s impact in England’s win over Sri Lanka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alice Capsey unsurprised by Mahika Gaur’s impact in England’s win over Sri Lanka

By Press Association
Alice Capsey (Adam Davy/PA)
Alice Capsey (Adam Davy/PA)

Player of the match Alice Capsey was not surprised by the impact of England debutant Mahika Gaur after the teenage pair helped secure victory in a rain-affected T20 opener against Sri Lanka at Hove.

The hosts clinched a 1-0 lead in the three-match series thanks to a 12-run success on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Capsey, 19, hit a blistering half-century to help England post 186 for four in a innings reduced to 17 overs due to a delayed start.

Sri Lanka had reached 23-0 from 3.1 overs in reply when play was halted for almost 45 minutes by a further downpour, before being set a revised target of 68 from six overs – 45 more from 17 balls.

Fast bowler Gaur then marked her maiden cap by claiming the wicket of opposition skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who was caught by Amy Jones, to help England over the line.

“We’ve all got along with her really well,” Capsey said of 17-year-old Gaur.

“She’s fitted in perfectly, she’s just a really good human. She’s just someone who doesn’t take too much fuss.

“She gets on with it, she works really hard and I’m not surprised how well she went out there and bowled today.

“It was probably a different role to what she was expecting, having to go to her death overs pretty quickly, but she took that role on really well and it shows her character.”

Capsey smashed 51 off just 27 balls, including five fours and three sixes, to equal her highest T20I score.

England had raced out of the blocks and were 50 without loss at the end of four overs after the start of the match was pushed back by an hour because of wet weather.

England Women v Sri Lanka Women – First IT20 – The 1st Central County Ground
 Danni Wyatt offered Capsey support with 48 (Adam Davy/PA).

Danni Wyatt contributed 48, while fellow opener Maia Bouchier made 22, captain Heather Knight chipped in with 23 and Freya Kemp added 20.

Capsey admits England’s players were becoming “a bit itchy” as the prospect of a washout became a genuine threat.

“I don’t think I was thinking too much about my 50, I was thinking more about getting the win,” she said.

“We did the first half of the job really well. I thought Danni Wyatt at the top of the order did brilliantly and then cameos from Heather and Freya, who just kept the momentum going and really finished the game off well for us.

“We knew it was only half the job done. It was a bit frustrating coming off after 3.1 overs and we knew there was a cut off time so I think everyone was getting a bit itchy to get back out there.

“It was nice we were able to. We were put under pressure, which is what we wanted, and it was really nice to see how the team came back from that – it was a really good performance for us.”

The sides will meet again on Saturday afternoon at Chelmsford ahead of a finishing the series on Wednesday at Derby.