Celtic could continue to be busy on transfer deadline day

By Press Association
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wanted new arrivals (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic got more business done ahead of transfer deadline day, but the Scottish champions could still be busy in the market ahead of midnight.

Defender Nat Phillips joined Brendan Rodgers’ squad on loan from Liverpool on Thursday after Honduran winger Luis Palma signed 24 hours earlier.

The Hoops are reported to be closing in on a loan move for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo.

Rodgers had stressed after last weekend’s cinch Premiership draw with St Johnstone that the club needed to improve the team after strengthening the squad earlier in the window.

Sead Haksabanovic has been linked with potential moves to PAOK and Stoke after appearing to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

Another player keen for more game time, 18-year-old midfielder Rocco Vata, is understood to be wanted by Verona and Club Brugge.

Rangers got most of their business done ahead of the season, but the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds on Thursday could prompt more activity.

The Ibrox men have been linked with a loan move for Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar.

Motherwell added much-needed reinforcements up front on Thursday by signing Oli Shaw on loan from Barnsley following injuries to three strikers.

Aberdeen remain active while Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray would not rule out any late moves from his club and Hearts could also strengthen.

Ross Stewart
Sunderland’s Ross Stewart could earn Ross County another major fee (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ross County could be in line for a seven-figure sell-on windfall amid reports Sunderland have accepted a bid worth up to £10million from Southampton for former Staggies striker Ross Stewart.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren remain in the hunt for forwards while St Johnstone could potentially add again and Dundee manager Tony Docherty has not ruled out another signing despite being happy with his squad.

Livingston are not anticipating any late business ahead of the midnight deadline.