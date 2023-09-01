Manchester United sign Fenerbahce keeper Altay Bayindir

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

The 25-year-old has signed an initial four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

Bayindir is the second goalkeeper signed by the Red Devils this summer and will provide competition to fellow new arrival Andre Onana.

“It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club,” Bayindir said in the statement announcing his signing.

“I have a passion for success and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon.”

Bayindir’s deal was announced a day after England goalkeeper Dean Henderson departed for Crystal Palace, while David De Gea left earlier in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

United could add further recruits on deadline day, with a loan move for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon close to completion.