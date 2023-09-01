‘Best possible news’ – Nick Anderton reveals scans show no sign of active cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Best possible news’ – Nick Anderton reveals scans show no sign of active cancer

By Press Association
Nick Anderton has revealed his is no longer suffering from bone cancer (Nick Potts/PA)
Nick Anderton has revealed his is no longer suffering from bone cancer (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has revealed he is no longer actively suffering from bone cancer.

The 27-year-old has undergone 28 weeks of chemotherapy and had his knee and part of his femur cut out after being diagnosed with the disease in July 2022.

He retired from football in April of this year and his latest scans have shown the cancer is no longer active.

Anderton said in a social media post: “Not how I imagined my mid-20s to pan out but it is what it is. Never did I think a sore knee would turn out to be bone cancer. I don’t think it’s really possible to put into words how the last year has been but I’m blessed to still be here battling on.

“Full knee, along with 12cm of my femur replaced with metal, I got to keep my knee cap though! Twenty-eight weeks of chemotherapy and 36 weeks of another drug which is classed as an antibiotic. Close to 70 nights stayed in hospital, a few infections thrown in there just to keep me on my toes.

“My first lot of scans have come back with the best possible news I could have hoped for, no sign of active disease. This journey is by no means over as the cancer can return and I’m going to be checked every few months for the foreseeable.

“I just wanted to let people know and more importantly thank everybody for everything over the last year. The messages I’ve received, the donations to the Go Fund Me and the all-round support has been unbelievable.

“I’m going to try and enjoy some normal life with my family now and make the best memories whilst trying to figure out what’s next.”