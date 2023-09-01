England Under-21s look to new blood in wake of victorious Euro 2023 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England Under-21s look to new blood in wake of victorious Euro 2023 campaign

By Press Association
New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer is in the England Under-21s squad (Nick Potts/PA)
New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer is in the England Under-21s squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Just seven of England’s European Under-21 Championship winners are in Lee Carsley’s latest squad as a new cycle begins.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith-Rowe and Jacob Ramsey are no longer eligible as the Young Lions kick off their qualifying process for the 2025 tournament against Luxembourg on September 11.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite, Charlie Cresswell, Harvey Elliott, new Chelsea signing Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are those who remain from this summer’s successful tournament in Romania and Georgia.

Manchester City duo Rico Lewis and James McAtee are back in the squad following their absence in the summer while Carsley has included a host of players from the England Under-20s group in his 23-man squad.

Among those is Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett, while Borussia Dortmund striker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Juventus forward Sam Iling-Junior are also included.