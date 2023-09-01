Mo Farah prepares for ’emotional’ final London race in Sunday’s Big Half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mo Farah prepares for ’emotional’ final London race in Sunday’s Big Half

By Press Association
Mo Farah will race in London for the last time on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Mo Farah will race in London for the last time on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Sir Mo Farah is preparing for an “emotional” last race in London as he takes on the Big Half on Sunday.

The 40-year-old – who has four Olympic gold medals to his name, alongside six world titles – will race in London for the last time this weekend but is not retiring until the Great North Run next week.

Farah was first crowned Olympic champion in the city with victory in the 10,000m at the Olympic Stadium in 2012.

The last time Farah competed was at the 2023 London Marathon, where he finished ninth and he insists London is one of a kind to him.

He said: “There’s no other city like London in the whole world and I’ve had some memorable times here.

“Super Saturday, that night in the Olympic Stadium in 2012, when I won the first of my Olympic gold medals in the 10,000m, is something that I will never ever forget.

Mo Farah celebrates winning the 10,000m at the London Olympics
Mo Farah celebrated winning the 10,000m at the London Olympics in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Throughout the rest of my career, it was that moment and feeling I got from it which kept driving me on to try to repeat it, to continue to be successful.

“Everyone knows what this city means to me. I’ve been racing around the streets of London since I was an under-13 athlete competing in the Mini London Marathon.

“Since then, I’ve gone on to run the London Marathon many times, The Big Half, the Vitality London 10,000. I must have done more than 20 races on the roads of London and I will miss it.

“The Big Half on Sunday is going to be emotional and a chance for me to say goodbye to everyone in London who has supported me throughout my career because I’ve been very grateful for that support.”

Farah has won The Big Half three times but will face tough competition from other British athletes who are looking to earn a spot in Great Britain’s half-marathon team for the World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will take place in Estonia in October.

Farah continued: “I have won The Big Half three times and it’s a special race, not just for the elite athletes, but for the whole of the running community and that is what this city is all about.

“It’s a bit of a weird feeling knowing it’s going to be my last race in London. I’ve never had that to think about before.

“There’s always been a ‘next year’ but not this time. There is a lot of stuff going through my mind (about what I do when I retire). But the most important thing is staying healthy.

“I can’t see myself just being in the house and keeping still. I need to find something that I can enjoy and look forward to, be involved in sport somehow because that is all I know.”