Deadline deals and Ricky Gervais plays hide-and-seek – Friday’s sporting social

Spain's Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on loan (Martin Rickett/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1. Football Another busy transfer deadline day. See you soon! 👍 pic.twitter.com/X07kyy4qaJ— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2023 Palmer 20. pic.twitter.com/dGmXf43GXP— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2023 Delighted to have you here, @Tommy_Doyle8! 📸 pic.twitter.com/B9wHFZuOIq— Wolves (@Wolves) September 1, 2023 Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.Good luck, Sergi! 👊— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023 Welcome to Nottingham, Nuno ❤️#NFFC | #WelcomeNuno 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/nRITCjKAHV— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 1, 2023 Joining the Forest family ❤️#NFFC | #WelcomeNicolás 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/gbk31kvkV7— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 1, 2023 Ansu announced. 😁 @ANSUFATI ✨ pic.twitter.com/YxuT54dLIC— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 1, 2023 Our GK Union: ➕1️⃣Welcome to United, @AltayBayindir_1! 🇹🇷🧤#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023 Great to have you back in Manchester, Jonny! 🙌 https://t.co/H06zF430v3 pic.twitter.com/GRc7gWpgg2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023 .@JamesMcatee6 has joined Sheffield United for the rest of the season ✍️Good luck, James! — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2023 Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song. Ange 🤝 @robbiewilliamsThe Gaffer was asked about his thoughts on Robbie Williams' cover of @thevoiceofspurs' chant 🎤 pic.twitter.com/7t6YgvhVTL— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023 Birthday wishes. We hope you have a great birthday, @DanielSturridge 🥳 pic.twitter.com/REO61b7tGS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023 We're remembering Jose Antonio Reyes on what would have been his 40th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WSfNpRHJv8— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2023 Ricky Gervais set up a game of hide and seek. 👀 https://t.co/k5KQpO03DG— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023 Karen Bardsley was – mostly – happy to be home. Cultural welcoming ceremony at Manchester Airport. 25 bag pile up. Nice to be home 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/Pr8ZzWBGsu— KAREN BARDSLEY (@klbardsley) September 1, 2023 Liverpool turned the clock back. "What a goal, Steven Gerrard at his best." 🗣A #LIVAVL beauty from Stevie in 2006 🎯 pic.twitter.com/jCqTzafSeK— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023 Formula One Does a retweet mean yes? What do you say @LewisHamilton? 😂 pic.twitter.com/U141OSOedT— Team LH (@Team_LH) September 1, 2023 Happy birthday Carlos Sainz. What a special place to have a birthday! 🎉 🇮🇹 #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/x0sjki5M6O— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 1, 2023 Feliz Cumpleaños, @CarlosSainz55! 🎂🎈#F1 pic.twitter.com/47bpuwYtYf— Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2023 George Russell had the floor. When there's no meeting rooms available in the office. 😅 pic.twitter.com/BxKL0VTMK9— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 1, 2023 New helmet for Max Verstappen. Retro style 😍 Loving the lid, @Max33Verstappen 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/bTss2vjMIG— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 1, 2023 Haas took in some Milan sights. Pride of place in Piazza Cordusio 🇮🇹👌In Milan for the Monza race weekend? Come and see our show car up close in the city over the next couple of days!#HaasF1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/qQ7dZilD89— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 1, 2023 Golf Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a lucky break. View this post on InstagramA post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) But Edoardo Molinari wasn't as fortunate. View this post on InstagramA post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)