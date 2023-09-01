Paulo Bernardo move from Benfica to Celtic highlight of deadline day in Scotland

Celtic’s loan move for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo was the highest-profile signing of a relatively quiet transfer deadline day in Scotland.

Celtic have an option to buy the 21-year-old, who follows Honduras winger Luis Palma and on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips in arriving at Parkhead this week.

Midfielder Sead Haksabanovic joined Stoke from Celtic on a season-long loan, just days after expressing frustration over a lack of game time.

“I feel like a new experience and challenge will be good for me at this stage of my career,” the 24-year-old told Stoke’s website.

Ismaila Soro earlier left Celtic for Beitar Jerusalem – 19 months after his final appearance for the club – and another out-of-favour player, Albian Ajeti, was set to seal a move to Turkish football although there was no confirmation of his exit come the deadline.

Rangers manager Michael Beale lowered expectations of fans in the afternoon when he declared himself happy with his squad following nine summer signings.

A quiet evening ensued, although reports later claimed the club had rejected Stoke’s bid for centre-back Ben Davies.

“We don’t have any injuries so the squad is looking healthy, the squad size has come down in size and average age so we are good to go,” Beale said.

“Naturally every manager is going to sit here and say they would like one more but if we don’t then I am happy with the squad we have got moving forward.”

Aberdeen signed versatile 26-year-old right-sided Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann from Midtjylland on a season-long loan to make it 13 incoming transfers this summer. Out-of-favour defender Anthony Stewart rejoined MK Dons on a season-long loan.

Dundee had confirmed the first incoming signing of the cinch Premiership on deadline day by bringing in Burnley winger Marcel Lewis on loan until January. The 21-year-old was previously on Chelsea’s books and has played for Union St Gilloise and Accrington.

St Johnstone signed two players – 28-year-old Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler following a trial period and 25-year-old Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on a season-long loan.

Motherwell signed 19-year-old left-back Georgie Gent from Blackburn on loan until the end of the season,

Kilmarnock left it late to seal a season-long loan deal for former Rangers youth striker Andy Dallas from Barnsley.

The 24-year-old only joined Barnsley from Solihull Moors in July and netted on

his debut for the Tykes. Dallas has scored more than 60 career goals with the likes of Stenhousemuir, Cambridge, Weymouth, Solihull and Chesterfield.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson warned that none of his players would be sold on the cheap after Aberdeen made an approach for Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus.

“There hasn’t been a formal bid, there have been conversations between the two clubs,” said Robinson, who had finished his business ahead of deadline day.

“We are not in a position where we were last year when we had to take offers for players that were below market value. We have steadied the ship and got our finances right.” .”

Ross County signed Scotland Under-21 international midfielder Scott High on loan from Huddersfield.

Manager Malky Mackay told County’s website: “I am delighted Scott has decided to join Ross County. At 22, he is a great age to join the club, and has experience playing in over 60 English Championship games.”

Chairman Roy MacGregor was no doubt delighted at a deal involving English Championship clubs as Ross Stewart’s move from Sunderland to Southampton earned County a seven-figure sell-on fee.

It was a quiet day in the east although Livingston loaned defender Morgan Boyes to Inverness for the season and Hearts loaned Connor Smith to Scunthorpe and Harry Stone to Queen of the South.