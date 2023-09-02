Aaron Hayden header guides Wrexham to victory at Tranmere

Wrexham took the spoils in a hotly contested local derby as Phil Parkinson’s side won 1-0 at Tranmere to notch their second League Two victory of the season.

A second-half header from Aaron Hayden was the difference as the Red Dragons earned the bragging rights in the first fixture between these two since January 2018.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the early opportunities in a frantic opening with Ollie Palmer, Elliott Lee and James McClean coming the closest to opening the scoring.

At the other end, Rovers’ best chance fell to Kristian Dennis who was inches away from prodding the ball home at the far post following a Regan Hendry cross.

Wrexham continued to turn the screw after the break and were rewarded in the 56th minute when Hayden headed home Tom O’Connor’s corner for his first of the season.

Parkinson’s men continued to push forward and could have extended their lead through Ollie Palmer while Dennis came closest to snatching an unlikely point for Rovers when his injury-time effort was blocked on the line.

It’s now five games unbeaten in League Two for Wrexham while Ian Dawes’ Tranmere side have lost three on the bounce.