Birmingham’s belief is outstanding – John Eustace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Birmingham’s belief is outstanding – John Eustace

By Press Association
Birmingham manager John Eustace was happy with his team after they went behind (PA)
Birmingham manager John Eustace was happy with his team after they went behind (PA)

Birmingham boss John Eustace saluted his players’ “character” after a hard-fought point against battling Millwall.

Eustace paid tribute to his team’s fightback after they slipped behind to a sixth-minute strike by Scotland star Kevin Nisbet.

Jay Stansfield struck minutes into the second-half to earn them a crucial point after Scott Hogan had earlier missed a penalty in an all-action encounter.

“We started the first-half very well and they scored against the run of play,” said Eustace.

“That’s the first time we have been behind this season. We finished the first-half very well.

“We were disappointed not to go in 1-1 at half-time (after Hogan missed his spot-kick).

“At half-time the lads drove the meeting. We played well in the second-half and scored a great goal. It shows great character.

“We have a proper belief in each other. The way we defended set-pieces was outstanding. Millwall are a very good Championship side.”

Saluting Stansfield after he’d smashed his second league goal on the spin, Eustace added: “He is top drawer, it was an excellent finish.

“He’s a great player, a young player. He wants to develop and to learn.

“He’s a fantastic finisher and he works his socks off, he had to come off with cramp.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said his side was in charge during the first 45 minutes, with Birmingham ending on top.

He said: “I hate using boring cliches but it was a game of two halves.

“In the first-half we had a lot of control. We penned them back in with our wing-backs.

“We got the early goal and it was a nice start. We had some good moments and we had some territorial advantage.”

The visitors thought they had doubled their lead after 20 minutes when Ryan Leonard fired in a George Saville corner.

But the stunning strike was disallowed after Leonard’s volley was judged to have hit Jake Cooper who was offside.

Rowett said: “I think Coops was just offside, it glanced off his head.

“It would have been a hell of a goal as well. That was disappointing for us. That just seemed to give them a tiny bit of a lift.

“We sat off them a bit in the second-half. We conceded a very poor goal from the final third. It was a beautiful strike.

“They penned us back a little bit and they were the better team in the final stages of the action.

“But I’m not displeased with our performance and the result.”