Mansfield maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought point against Bradford By Press Association September 2 2023, 5.02pm Mansfield maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought point against Bradford Lucas Akins almost won it for Mansfield (Mike Egerton/PA) Mansfield remain unbeaten in all competitions after a dour 0-0 draw at home against Bradford. A poor first half saw the Bantams edge possession but neither goalkeeper had a real save to make. Christy Pym was firmly behind a low shot by Clarke Oduor after 17 minutes for a routine stop. And it took a fine last-ditch tackle by Lewis Brunt just before that to stop Tyler Smith pulling the trigger six yards out as Mansfield struggled to clear a corner. Immediately after the restart, Smith forced Pym to dive to his right to grab his rasping half-volley. Harry Lewis finally had work to do after 56 minutes as he kept out Davis Keillor-Dunn's powerful strike, diving to his right. Eight minutes later Ollie Clarke poked a loose ball just wide after a Keillor-Dunn shot was blocked. Lucas Akins almost broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time, but his glancing near-post header from a corner sailed across goal and hit the base of the far post.