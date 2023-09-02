Leeds frustrated as Sheffield Wednesday earn their first point of their season

Sheffield Wednesday earned their first point of the season with a determined defensive display in a 0-0 draw against a Leeds side still adapting to life in the Championship.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season and battled hard at Elland Road as Leeds, who suffered relegation from the Premier League, struggled to convert their possession and chances into goals.

Leeds came closest to a first-half goal but Georginio Rutter’s shot from the corner of the six-yard box was kept out by the right arm of Wednesday keeper Devis Vasquez.

Crysencio Summerville saw Vasquez beat away his effort early in the second half and both Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling went close.

There were also openings for Wednesday pair Michael Smith and Josh Windass as the game began to come to life. Callum Patterson then had the best of Wednesday’s chances but failed to find the target following a corner.

Archie Gray’s tackle forced an early opening but Joel Piroe shot wide across goal when well placed as Leeds started the game brightly.

A flowing move by the home side saw Summerville shoot over from the edge of the area after exchanging passes with Piroe.

Pascal Struijk stretched to divert a Barry Bannan pass behind for a corner as Wednesday made a rare foray into the Leeds area midway through the first half.

Summerville whipped in a free-kick from the right but Rutter failed to get a telling touch in a crowded area as Leeds struggled to find the opening goal on the half-hour.

Summerville’s pass split the Wednesday defence and Rutter’s run and shot from a tight angle six yards out forced a save out of Vasquez as the game remained goalless at the break.

The game needed a spark and Shackleton nearly provided it two minutes into the second half but his curling shot was just over.

Smith then got onto the end of a long ball into the area and shrugged off Struijk only to shoot straight at Illan Meslier from a tight angle.

Rutter claimed a loose ball and his pass set up Summerville but his shot was at Vasquez as Leeds again searched for an opening.

It nearly came just after when Wilfried Gnonto’s cross to the far post picked out Ayling but his header into the ground bounced over.

Wednesday responded but Meslier was alert to block from Windass as he ran onto a ball behind the defence by George Byers.

Patterson should then done better from a low Windass cross but hit his shot into the ground and the ball flew over with 20 minutes remaining.

Rutter was also guilty of poor finishing when he shot weakly at Vasquez from Ethan Ampadu’s floated pass and the game finished goalless.