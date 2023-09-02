Dexter Lembikisa smashes in stunner as Rotherham beat Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dexter Lembikisa smashes in stunner as Rotherham beat Norwich

By Press Association
Dexter Lembikisa scored the opener for Rotherham (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Dexter Lembikisa scored the opener for Rotherham (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Dexter Lembikisa’s stunning first career goal set Rotherham on their way to a 2-1 victory over Norwich at the New York Stadium.

The 19-year-old Jamaica international, on loan from Wolves, blasted the Millers ahead before Jordan Hugill added a second.

Christian Fassnacht gave the Canaries hope but they suffered their first Championship defeat of the season as Rotherham celebrated a first win.

Norwich had the first chance of the game and it was carved out by Dimitris Giannoulis down the left wing but his cut-back was diverted wide by Gabriel Sara.

Luton loanee Fred Onyedinma came within inches of bagging his third goal in as many home games when he showed great skill in the box before rattling the post with a powerful effort.

The opener came from the next attack in the 22nd minute with a long throw falling towards Lembikisa who lashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Viktor Johansson was first brought into action by Ashley Barnes who tried to curl into the bottom corner from distance but the Swede got down well to save.

Rotherham were still having the better of the play and deservedly doubled their lead after 40 minutes when Hugill guided in a pinpoint cross from Cafu.

Norwich started the second half with more purpose and threatened when Sara’s low corner was poked just wide by Kenny McLean.

They got a goal back after 50 minutes with Jonathan Rowe supplying Fassnacht to poke in at the near post.

Rotherham could have restored their two-goal advantage with a counter-attack move led by Hugill and Cohen Bramall but Andre Green misjudged his header at the back post.

A deflected cross from Jack Stacey then posed problems for Johansson who would have been relieved to see it strike the outside of the post.

Cafu came agonisingly close to a third for Rotherham with a stunning curling effort after Ollie Rathbone had glided by McLean down the left flank.

Another big chance fell the way of Stacey but he could not get a solid connection on his strike.

Lembikisa had to do some last-ditch defending to block an effort as the visitors cranked up the pressure in the final five minutes.

Substitute Przemyslaw Placheta should have done better with an effort from Tony Springett’s centre but he could not get on top of his strike and it sailed off target.