Sutton beaten by impressive Forest Green

Forest Green sealed an impressive 1-0 victory at Sutton after Harvey Bunker’s second-half goal consigned the hosts to a fifth consecutive league defeat.

The best effort in a scrappy first half-hour came from Green’s Matty Taylor, whose shot was beaten away by Jack Rose, while Taylor also had the ball in the net only to be denied by an offside flag.

For Sutton, Aiden O’Brien rolled a shot just wide from Harry Smith’s knock down, but Forest Green ended the half on top as Charlie McCann finished a strong run with a low shot which was pushed away by Rose, who also saved from Taylor’s volley.

Joe Kizzi shot wide after Sutton’s best move of the game, but Rose remained the busier keeper after the restart, saving well from Kyle McAllister.

However, he was beaten in Rovers’ next attack as McAllister set up Bunker to score with a low shot from 18 yards.

The visitors might have had a second when Tyrese Omotoye headed just over from Jamie Robson’s cross.