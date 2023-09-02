Bolton come back to defeat 10-man Derby for first win in four games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton come back to defeat 10-man Derby for first win in four games

By Press Association
Bolton celebrated victory against Derby (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Bolton celebrated victory against Derby (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Tyrese Fornah’s own goal completed a miserable afternoon for 10-man Derby during Bolton’s 2-1 comeback win in Sky Bet League One.

Wildsmith was sent off after 48 minutes for handling a Dion Charles shot outside his area after he had tackled Victor Adeboyejo in the initial attack.

Josh Vickers, who came on to make his County league debut as Wildsmith’s replacement, was beaten in the 65th minute as Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross hit Fornah and looped over him.

Bolton fell behind when skipper Conor Hourihane’s 33rd-minute penalty put the visitors in front after Adeboyejo hauled down Callum Elder.

Two minutes before half-time, referee Charles Breakspear awarded another spot-kick – this time for Wanderers – after Korey Smith’s challenge on Josh Sheehan.

Northern Ireland international striker Charles converted for his fifth goal in as many games.

Three minutes after the break, the game took another twist. Substitute Sonny Bradley’s mistake saw Wildsmith attempt to rescue the situation, blocking Adeboyejo’s run but then handling as Charles tried to fire home from 20 yards.

Derby were further frustrated as claims for another penalty for a tackle on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing went unheeded as Bolton won for the first time in four games.