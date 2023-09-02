Carlisle pick up first win of season after beating Shrewsbury

Carlisle picked up their first win of the League One season after beating Shrewsbury 2-0.

Substitute Joe Garner’s late strike added to Tom Bayliss’ own goal as the Cumbrians moved out of the relegation zone.

Shrewsbury left-back Mal Benning, making his first league start for the club since signing from Port Vale in the summer, nearly broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, but his strike was diverted narrowly wide.

Down at the other end, Jordan Gibson’s shot from just outside the box was pushed over the crossbar by Marko Marosi as the first half ended goalless.

Carlisle took the lead in the 57th minute when Owen Moxon’s corner hit a couple of Shrewsbury players before going in off Bayliss.

They quickly came close to doubling their advantage, with Jon Mellish slicing an attempt wide before Luke Plange’s effort from Callum Guy’s cross hit the post and went wide.

Daniel Udoh threatened to grab an equaliser for the visitors in the 68th minute, but his powerful effort was well saved by Jokull Andresson.

Carlisle’s much-needed victory was sealed in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Garner found the net from fellow substitute Terry Ablade’s cross.