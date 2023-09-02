Crewe battle back from behind to secure impressive win over MK Dons

League Two leaders MK Dons were stunned by a second-half comeback from Crewe, who ran out 3-1 winners at Gresty Road.

Jonathan Leko fired Graham Alexander’s side ahead early on and MK Dons exerted a tight grip on the game in the first half.

But after the break the Railwaymen’s bright attacking work, helped by the introduction of Shilow Tracey, turned the game around with goals from Conor Thomas, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Chris Long earning Lee Bell’s side a second success of the campaign.

Persistence paid off for Leko when he handed the visitors an early lead with the striker following up his initial effort and one from Alex Gilbey by lashing home in the eighth minute.

Crewe were dangerous on the break and Long flicked Mickey Demetriou’s cross onto the roof of the net, while Rio Adebisi curled a cross just past the far post.

The home side went close just before the hour mark after Tracey teed up Joel Tabiner for a shot which was pushed out by Craig MacGillivray and Demetriou followed up by crashing the ball into the side netting from a tight angle.

And the Cheshire side were level soon after when Tracey picked out Thomas unmarked inside the box and the midfield found the bottom corner with a well-placed drive (62).

Then the MK Dons were at sixes and sevens at the back when some more flamboyant play, this time from Tabiner, saw MacGillivray push out the youngster’s effort and Baker-Richardson followed up to finish from close range in the 69th minute.

Substitute Max Dean was denied by a good save from Harvey Davies as the stunned Dons attempted to hit back. But they could have conceded again as MacGillivray had to push out Long’s angled drive.

And it was Long who capped the victory for the hosts when he took substitute Aaron Rowe’s neat pass inside the box and drove into the corner in the last minute.