Alfie May bags brace as Charlton end winless run with victory over Fleetwood

Alfie May scored twice as Charlton beat Fleetwood 2-1 to earn their first three points since the opening day of the season.

Both the Addicks, who had placed Jason Pearce in interim charge following the dismissal of Dean Holden last Sunday, and Fleetwood came into the clash at The Valley off the back of four straight Sky Bet League One losses.

Former Charlton striker Jayden Stockley opened the scoring in the 16th minute. He had already hit the underside of the bar with a free-kick before he headed Ryan Broom’s cross past keeper Harry Isted.

Charlton had struggled to create chances before May levelled in the 43rd minute. Wolves loanee Chem Campbell’s pass sent the forward through and he confidently tucked the ball past Stephen McMullen.

The Addicks went in front in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot. Olabosun Lawal brought down Corey Blackett-Taylor and May drilled his kick straight down the middle.

May went close to a hat-trick as first he latched on to a deep Terry Taylor corner but McMullen denied him and then at full-stretch just failed to make contact on a Charlie Kirk cross.