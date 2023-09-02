Alfie Devine penalty earns Port Vale dramatic win over nine-man Oxford

Alfie Devine converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to give Port Vale a 2-1 victory at Oxford, who had two players sent off in a madcap second half.

Devine fired the spot-kick past James Beadle in the eighth minute of time added on after Fin Stevens had fouled Ben Garrity.

All of the game’s action came in a dramatic final half-hour.

Oxford striker Mark Harris was shown a straight red card in the 63rd minute following an off-the-ball clash with Vale captain Nathan Smith.

Alex Iacovitti then headed the visitors in front in the 74th minute, glancing home from Devine’s free-kick.

Greg Leigh equalised at the far post three minutes into stoppage time, firing high into the net when Stan Mills’ cross reached him at the far post.

However, left-back Leigh’s delight turned to despair moments later when he was shown a second yellow card for a trip.

Oxford, bidding for a fifth successive victory, were below their best on a warm afternoon, but Vale keeper Conor Ripley produced good saves from Billy Bodin, Cameron Brannagan and Tyler Goodrham before Harris’ red card sparked the frantic finale.