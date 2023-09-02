Chesterfield edge Aldershot in seven-goal thriller

Joe Quigley’s late winner saw Chesterfield snatch three points in a seven-goal thriller to beat Aldershot 4-3.

The three points moved the Spireites into second in the National League table but they had to come from behind after Aldershot opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Josh Stokes pounced on a loose ball in the middle to fire the hosts into the lead.

Chesterfield levelled just eight minutes later when a corner came in and after a goalmouth scramble, Ryan Colclough was able to stab the ball home.

The visitors took the lead three minutes into the second half when Jeff King’s cross was blocked and Will Grigg tucked the ball past Jack Bycroft.

They added a third in the 54th minute when Tom Naylor headed home from close range for his second goal in two games.

The Shots pulled one back six minutes later after Lorent Tolaj found Jack Barham in the box and the forward was able to tap the ball in at the far post.

Barham added a second to equalise in the 84th minute with a header from Ollie Harfield’s cross, but Quigley found the winner in the 87th minute and Theo Widdrington’s late red card added to Aldershot’s frustration.