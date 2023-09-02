Stevenage brush aside Leyton Orient to continue impressive start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevenage brush aside Leyton Orient to continue impressive start to season

By Press Association
Stevenage’s Charlie McNeill celebrates scoring his side’s first goal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stevenage’s Charlie McNeill celebrates scoring his side’s first goal (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Promoted Stevenage continued their fine start to the season as they recorded their fourth league win of the campaign after beating last year’s League Two champions Leyton Orient 3-0 at Brisbane Road.

Charlie McNeill marked his debut for Boro with the opening goal after 21 minutes, Dan Sweeney doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time before Nick Freeman wrapped things up with 12 minutes to go.

However, it should have been Orient who drew first blood when Ruel Sotiriou fired against the crossbar with only the keeper to beat after six minutes.

Instead it was teenager McNeil, signed on loan from Manchester United 24 hours earlier, who opened the scoring when he met a free-kick from Dan Butler to steer the ball past Sol Brynn.

The visitors extended their advantage from their fifth corner of the game when Butler’s cross was headed home Sweeney and from there on, Boro bossed the game.

Stevenage keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond had few concerns, although he was at full stretch to deny a Theo Archibald effort.

Boro then ensured the points would be heading home with them when they notched a superb third goal, Freeman volleying the ball into the roof of the net from 25 yards.