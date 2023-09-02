Macaulay Langstaff double sends Notts County to the top of the table

Macaulay Langstaff’s second-half double made it three wins in a row for Notts County as they beat Accrington 3-1 at Meadow Lane to climb to the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Luke Williams’ side took the lead when Jodi Jones’ inviting delivery found Dan Crowley at the back post to give the hosts a deserved lead.

However, the visitors levelled in the 27th minute when Josh Andrews directed Shaun Whalley’s free-kick over the head of Aidan Stone.

The ongoing battle between Andrews and Stone continued as the Notts County goalkeeper produced a brilliant save down low before the break.

Langstaff was denied twice in quick succession early in the second half but found the telling touch in the 65th minute, twisting and turning inside the area before firing a sublime effort in off the post.

Goalkeeper Stone almost gifted the visitors an equaliser with a poor pass into midfield, however, Liam Coyle was unable to take advantage.

The hosts sealed the points in the final minute of normal time when Langstaff beat the offside trap before finishing delicately over Toby Savin.