Stav Nahmani seals point for St Mirren after Luiyi de Lucas’ late goal for Livi

Stav Nahmani struck six minutes into stoppage time to earn St Mirren a 1-1 draw at Livingston and send the Paisley side top of the cinch Premiership.

Luiyi de Lucas looked to have won the game for the home side when the defender netted from close range two minutes from the end of regulation time.

Saints, though, kept going and Nahmani claimed his first league goal to salvage a point for his team.

Both sides were unchanged from their previous outings, with Livingston having won at Hibernian and St Mirren drawing at home with Aberdeen.

The visitors started on top and Keanu Baccus headed wide from a tempting cross from Conor McMenamin.

Livingston nearly benefited from a St Mirren error when Richard Taylor mishit a pass to Kurtis Guthrie but the striker blazed his shot off target.

The home side were forced into an early change. Andrew Shinnie landed awkwardly after contesting a high ball with Baccus and was stretchered off after receiving lengthy on-field treatment from the medical staff. Mo Sangare took his place.

Joel Nouble was next to threaten for Livingston but his effort was blocked by Alex Gogic.

St Mirren responded with a direct free-kick from Ryan Strain – the Premiership Player of the Month – that was easily gathered by Shamal George.

The goalkeeper then had to make a smart save to push away Greg Kiltie’s header that looked destined for the bottom corner.

The second half followed a similar pattern with neither side able to get into any kind of rhythm, with referee Nick Walsh repeatedly interrupting play to award foul after foul.

When St Mirren finally created a shooting chance after a free-kick was knocked out to the edge of the box, Caolan Boyd-Munce’s drive was well blocked.

Livingston had barely threatened since the break but De Lucas came close with a header that went just over before Zach Hemming did well to save a low powerful shot from Jamie Brandon.

The hosts did get the ball in the net after 75 minutes through Bruce Anderson but VAR had a look and the effort was chalked off for offside.

But they were not denied two minutes from time. Sangare did well to get on to a free-kick into the box and from his square ball De Lucas tapped home.

That looked to be the winner but Saints had one final attack. Strain crossed for Gogic to head back across and Nahmani drilled home the shot from close range.