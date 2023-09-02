Stav Nahmani seals point for St Mirren after Luiyi de Lucas’ late goal for Livi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stav Nahmani seals point for St Mirren after Luiyi de Lucas’ late goal for Livi

By Press Association
Luiyi de Lucas struck for Livi (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stav Nahmani struck six minutes into stoppage time to earn St Mirren a 1-1 draw at Livingston and send the Paisley side top of the cinch Premiership.

Luiyi de Lucas looked to have won the game for the home side when the defender netted from close range two minutes from the end of regulation time.

Saints, though, kept going and Nahmani claimed his first league goal to salvage a point for his team.

Both sides were unchanged from their previous outings, with Livingston having won at Hibernian and St Mirren drawing at home with Aberdeen.

The visitors started on top and Keanu Baccus headed wide from a tempting cross from Conor McMenamin.

Livingston nearly benefited from a St Mirren error when Richard Taylor mishit a pass to Kurtis Guthrie but the striker blazed his shot off target.

The home side were forced into an early change. Andrew Shinnie landed awkwardly after contesting a high ball with Baccus and was stretchered off after receiving lengthy on-field treatment from the medical staff. Mo Sangare took his place.

Joel Nouble was next to threaten for Livingston but his effort was blocked by Alex Gogic.

St Mirren responded with a direct free-kick from Ryan Strain – the Premiership Player of the Month – that was easily gathered by Shamal George.

The goalkeeper then had to make a smart save to push away Greg Kiltie’s header that looked destined for the bottom corner.

The second half followed a similar pattern with neither side able to get into any kind of rhythm, with referee Nick Walsh repeatedly interrupting play to award foul after foul.

When St Mirren finally created a shooting chance after a free-kick was knocked out to the edge of the box, Caolan Boyd-Munce’s drive was well blocked.

Livingston had barely threatened since the break but De Lucas came close with a header that went just over before Zach Hemming did well to save a low powerful shot from Jamie Brandon.

The hosts did get the ball in the net after 75 minutes through Bruce Anderson but VAR had a look and the effort was chalked off for offside.

But they were not denied two minutes from time. Sangare did well to get on to a free-kick into the box and from his square ball De Lucas tapped home.

That looked to be the winner but Saints had one final attack. Strain crossed for Gogic to head back across and Nahmani drilled home the shot from close range.