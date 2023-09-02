Max Kucheriavyi’s late brace earns St Johnstone unlikely point against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Kucheriavyi’s late brace earns St Johnstone unlikely point against Dundee

By Press Association
Max Kucheriavyi scored a late brace to earn an unlikely point for St Johnstone (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Max Kucheriavyi scored a late brace to earn an unlikely point for St Johnstone (Lynne Cameron/PA)

St Johnstone mounted a dramatic late fightback to claim a 2-2 draw against Dundee in the cinch Premiership at McDiarmid Park.

The visitors dominated proceedings for long spells and found themselves in command thanks to Scott Tiffoney’s opener and Ricki Lamie finding the net on his Dundee debut.

The introduction of Max Kucheriavyi was to change the game. The Ukrainian came off the bench to hand Saints a lifeline with eight minutes remaining and then popped up in the sixth minute stoppage time to earn Steven Maclean’s side an unlikely share of the spoils.

The hosts almost found themselves a goal in front after two minutes when Graham Carey’s corner was deflected skywards and was eventually met by Sam McClelland, who really should have at least found the target with his header from close range.

Joe Shaughnessy nodded over and Tiffoney’s tame effort was comfortably gathered as Dundee began to threaten the Saints goal.

Tiffoney went close when Dimitar Mitov could only partially clear Zach Robinson’s cross, but the winger’s low shot drifted wide.

On the half-hour mark, Amadou Bakayoko curled an effort inches past the post and they would finally be rewarded for their pressure five minutes later when they opened the scoring.

A well-worked free-kick ended with Bakayoko rising at the far post to head Finlay Robertson’s cross beyond Mitov.

A VAR check would follow to establish whether Tiffoney had made contact with the ball prior to it hitting the net before the goal was eventually awarded, much to the delight of the large travelling support.

Steven McLean introduced Chris Kane and Cammy McPherson into the action eight minutes after the restart as the Saints boss looked to give his side a desperately required spark, but it was to have little impact.

Dundee continued to look the more likely and Bakayoko’s brought out a good save from the Saints keeper before they extended their lead from the resulting corner.

Owen Beck’s pin-point delivery was rocketed high into the net by Lamie, who celebrated wildly after netting his first goal since joining the Dee on loan from Motherwell earlier in the week.

A defensive lapse by McClelland almost heaped further misery on the home side. Luke McCowan robbed the defender before rolling the ball through to Tiffoney, who was denied by an excellent save by Mitov.

St Johnstone almost grabbed a lifeline when Kane’s volley beat Trevor Carson, but rebounded back off the crossbar.

They would set up a dramatic finish with eight minutes left as Kucheriavyi stooped to head Carey’s cross past Carson for Saints’ first Premiership goal of the season.

Kane then headed into the arms of the Dundee keeper and James Brown blazed over the top as St Johnstone looked to complete a remarkable turnaround.

They were almost hit on the counter as the fourth official signalled five minutes of added time as Zak Rudden raced through on goal before guiding his effort into the side-netting.

Dundee looked set to comfortably see out the victory, though, they would suffer late heartache when Kucheriavyi slid the ball home from Luke Robinson’s cutback six minutes into added time to snatch a point for the home side.