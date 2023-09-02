Early Richard Keogh goal secures victory for Wycombe at Northampton

Richard Keogh scored the only goal of the game as Wycombe beat Northampton 1-0 at Sixfields.

The decisive moment of the contest came after just five minutes when goalkeeper Max Thompson fumbled Luke Leahy’s free-kick and the ball was forced over the line by Keogh.

The home side responded well to that early setback as Patrick Brough side-footed wide and Sam Hoskins went close with a couple of efforts before Sam Sherring headed over.

Louis Appere failed to beat Max Stryjek as another Northampton chance went begging, and the hosts continue to dominate with Hoskins dragging a low shot wide from the edge of the box.

Appere prodded beyond the far post and it was more of the same in the second half with Stryjek flying to his right to keep out Hoskins.

Wycombe’s goalkeeper was having a busy afternoon and he also got his body behind Appere’s shot, but Northampton lost momentum as the second half wore on and Wycombe were able to see out the rest of the game without too much trouble.