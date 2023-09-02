Ipswich hit back from two goals down to beat Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ipswich hit back from two goals down to beat Cardiff

By Press Association
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring Ipswich’s second goal (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Ipswich fought back from two goals down to get back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff in a pulsating encounter at Portman Road.

The visitors led 2-0 through midfielder Aaron Ramsey and skipper Joe Ralls.

But the Tractor Boys came back strongly, dominating the second half thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and two from substitute Freddie Ladapo.

Ipswich started on the front foot as wing-back Harry Clarke’s teasing cross was met by Broadhead but his effort was directed straight at Cardiff goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

City had the ball in net in the 16th minute but it was ruled out for offside. Vaclav Hladky palmed out a header by City centre-back Mark McGuinness, with Karlan Grant in an offside position as he fired home the loose ball.

Conor Chaplin tested Runarsson with a shot from outside the penalty area in the 20th minute.

Cardiff took the lead on the half-hour when Ramsey stroked the ball home from inside the six-yard box. He started the attack wide on the right, firing the ball to Grant whose cross found the unmarked 32-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder.

Town almost levelled two minutes later when George Hirst’s shot was beaten up in the air by Runarsson and the ball dropped just wide.

It was the final act for the Ipswich striker as he was replaced by Ladapo and in the 43rd minute he cut the ball back for Chaplin, whose first-time effort was kept out by the feet of Runarsson.

Cardiff had a wonderful opportunity to extend their lead just before the break when a cross from Ollie Tanner found an unmarked Yakou Meite and with only Hladky to beat, the Ivory Coast international headed the ball over the crossbar.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Ralls swept a crisp low shot into the bottom corner.

But Town pulled a goal back six minutes later when Broadhead rifled a stunning shot into the back of the net from just outside the penalty area.

Ipswich had a penalty appeal turned away by referee Gavin Ward when Broadhead went down under a challenge from Perry Ng, but they drew level in the 68th minute through Ladapo.

Town kept the pressure on the Cardiff goal following a corner and the striker squeezed the ball home at the near post.

Hladky came to Town’s rescue when he kept out efforts from Grant and Ike Ugbo.

And Ipswich took the lead in the 78th minute when a cross from substitute Omari Hutchinson struck Runarsson and rebounded in off Ladapo’s head from close range to send the majority of the 28,011 watching fans home happy.