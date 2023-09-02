Colby Bishop stars as Portsmouth avenge cup exit with win over Peterborough

Colby Bishop was among the goals as Portsmouth took revenge for their mid-week Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Peterborough with a 3-1 win in their Sky Bet League One clash at Fratton Park.

Posh took the lead after 20 minutes as, with plenty of room and only one defender to beat, Ricky Jade Jones cut inside and curled the ball into the far corner.

Pompey equalised in the 38th minute when a Marlon Pack cross found Bishop to head home from close range.

Within five minutes, Pompey had the lead. A corner from the right saw Kwame Poku slice the ball into his own six-yard box for a surprised Abu Kamara to sweep home.

After Peterborough midfielder Hector Kyprianou headed against his own bar, Pompey stretched their advantage after 59 minutes when a powerful low cross from Kamara saw Regan Poole net from close range.

Joe Morrell saw red for the home side after a second yellow five minutes from time, but Pompey held on for the points.