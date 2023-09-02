Barnet go top as Ade Oluwo goal earns narrow victory at Boreham Wood

Ade Oluwo sent Barnet to the top of the Nation League courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

The defender headed home a 76th-minute winner to leave his side, who had started the day in second place, top on goal difference ahead of Chesterfield.

Lee Ndlovu might have given the hosts a fourth-minute lead after being played in by Kwesi Appiah, but fired just wide, but the striker did force Barnet keeper Laurie Walker to intervene six minutes later.

However, opposite number Nathan Ashmore had to be at his best to turn away Dale Gorman’s attempt from distance, but saved more comfortably from Nicke Kabamba 10 minutes before the break.

Tom Whelan was unable to capitalise on good work by Ndlovu down the left when his attempt was saved by Walker, and his side were made to pay with 14 minutes remaining when Oluwo powered home from a corner to snatch victory.