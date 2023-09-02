Erling Haaland on fire again for Man City and Tottenham continue fine start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erling Haaland on fire again for Man City and Tottenham continue fine start

By Press Association
Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez struck for City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez struck for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland fired another hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent Premier League start with a 5-1 home victory over Fulham.

City, who made it four straight league wins, took a first-half lead through Julian Alvarez and although Tim Ream levelled for the Cottagers, Nathan Ake headed the defending champions into a half-time lead.

Haaland notched his first just before the hour-mark and converted from the penalty spot after Issa Diop’s push on Alvarez before adding his third – his sixth of the season – in time added on.

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga’s first Premier League goal in 19 months secured Nottingham Forest a surprise 1-0 win at Chelsea.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City have 12 points from a possible 12 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elanga scored the only goal early in the second half as Chelsea slipped to their second league defeat of the season.

Son Heung-min netted a hat-trick as Tottenham extended their unbeaten league start by thrashing Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor.

Lyle Foster gave Burnley an early lead before Son and Cristian Romero put Tottenham 2-1 up at the break.

James Maddison extended Tottenham’s lead with his second goal of the season and Son struck twice in three minutes just after the hour-mark. Josh Brownhill’s stoppage-time effort came too late for the Clarets.

Son Heung-min and James Maddison
Son Heung-min and James Maddison starred for Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched Brentford a 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke cancelled out Mathias Jensen’s early free-kick for the Bees and after David Brooks had fired the Cherries into a second-half lead, Mbeumo struck in the third minute of added time.

Sheffield United and Everton both notched their first point of the season after drawing 2-2 at Bramall Lane in the lunchtime kick-off.

Cameron Archer struck on his league debut for the Blades to cancel out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first-half opener and after falling behind to Jordan Pickford’s own goal, Arnaut Danjuma levelled it up for Everton.