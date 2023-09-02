Oxford City fight back to draw with Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors lost top spot in the National League after being held 3-3 at home by Oxford City.

Promoted City, now unbeaten in four since losing their opening three matches, took a surprise 12th-minute lead when Lewis Miccio set up Olly Sanderson to head home.

However, they were ahead for barely eight minutes before Gus Mafuta drilled home Solihull’s equaliser from the edge of the box, and the high-flying hosts then took a 28th-minute lead when wing-back Joe Newton slotted home at the far post.

Oxford, playing their first season in the National League, drew level soon after half-time when leading scorer Josh Parker smashed a brilliant 20-yard effort past Tommy Simkin for his fifth goal of the campaign.

An action-packed encounter continued with a superb Simkin save preventing Parker from putting City ahead again with 17 minutes to go, and two minutes later Solihull were celebrating their third goal when Kyle Morrison headed home from a corner.

Solihull were again unable to hold on to their lead though, and Oxford salvaged a point when Josh Ashby struck a fine leveller with nine minutes to go.