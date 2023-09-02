Kenny Dougall the hero as Blackpool rock Wigan with late winner

Kenny Dougall scored an injury-time winner to help Blackpool beat Wigan 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes handed the hosts the advantage before Wigan’s Josh Magennis headed Latics level as full-time approached.

However, Dougall’s injury-time strike secured three points for Blackpool.

The Tangerines took a fifth-minute lead when CJ Hamilton’s cross found Rhodes, who produced a clinical finish to score his first Seasiders goal.

Jensen Weir’s curling effort in the 10th minute was parried away by Wigan’s Sam Tickle before Callum Connolly’s free-kick tested the Latics stopper.

After the break, Tickle kept another Weir effort out before opposite number Daniel Grimshaw produced a great stop of his own to deny Callum Lang after a sweeping Wigan counterattack before the hour mark.

Latics stopper Tickle’s impressive game continued when he stopped Jake Beesley’s effort.

Magennis levelled with two minutes remaining by nodding past Grimshaw from Stephen Humphrys’ fine cross as Latics thought they had grabbed a point.

But the late drama continued as Matty Virtue’s low cross was turned in by fellow substitute Dougall to secure victory for Blackpool.