Simon Murray’s header gives Ross County away win as Killie pay the penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Simon Murray’s header gives Ross County away win as Killie pay the penalty

By Press Association
Simon Murray’s second-half header proved enough for a hard-fought victory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Simon Murray’s second-half header proved enough for a hard-fought victory (Jane Barlow/PA)

Simon Murray’s second-half header was enough to give Ross County a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, where there was a late refereeing controversy.

The striker capitalised on some poor Killie marking to head Yan Dhanda’s dangerous cross past Will Dennis in the 53rd minute.

Kilmarnock thought they had equalised with five minutes remaining as defender Stuart Findlay headed home.

However, referee Kevin Clancy had already blown for a penalty – which Danny Armstrong then failed to convert.

Killie had enjoyed more of the ball, but struggled to create chances in a match which also saw referee Clancy reverse an earlier decision to award the visitors a penalty after a VAR intervention.

Aside from an early opening for Thomas Davies which was deflected wide, neither side was able to create anything clear-cut.

There was, though, a moment of drama in the 38th minute as Findlay tackled Murray in the penalty area and referee Clancy pointed straight to the spot.

However, it appeared the Kilmarnock defender had played the ball and VAR Greg Aitken called Clancy over to the pitchside monitor where he quickly reversed his decision.

Spurred on by their reprieve, Killie surged forward and Brad Lyons saw his flicked attempt parried away by County keeper Ross Laidlaw.

At the start of the second half, Matty Kennedy looked to inject some quality, picking up the ball and driving at the County defence before firing a left-footed shot just wide.

Ross County had offered little as an attacking threat, but they took the lead on 53 minutes.

Dhanda delivered a threatening free-kick from the right and Murray got free of a static home defence to head in at the near post from six yards.

Kilmarnock looked to respond, but they almost found themselves 2-0 down just after the hour mark as Jack Baldwin’s persistence created an opportunity for Jordan White, who could only side-foot over from eight yards out.

The home side introduced Andrew Dallas for his debut in the 66th minute and they bombarded the County box with crosses, but the ball just would not drop for them.

Kyle Magennis tested Laidlaw with a dipping shot from distance on 82 minutes before the late penalty drama.

Findlay appeared to have headed Killie level from Armstrong’s free-kick.

However, amidst confusion, the referee had already awarded a penalty to the hosts instead for a shirt pull on Lyons.

Kilmarnock were enraged – and their frustration was multiplied when Armstrong saw his poor penalty well saved by Laidlaw low to his right.