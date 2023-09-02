Dundee United stay unbeaten with victory over Airdrie at Tannadice

Dundee United maintained their unbeaten start to the season and secured a 2-0 victory over Airdrie at Tannadice Park.

It did not take long for Dundee United to open the scoring and it was done inside four minutes when a well-worked move ended with Mathew Cudjoe curling home.

They almost doubled their advantage four minutes later when Louis Moult’s header at back post came crashing back off the woodwork.

The woodwork came to Airdrie’s rescue once again when Moult’s glancing header bounced off the post to keep the score 1-0.

Dundee United wrapped up the points in stoppage time as Kai Fotheringham pounced on a mistake from Joshua Rae and finished from just inside the Airdrie half to take home the points.