Luke Williams ‘exhausted’ after seeing Notts County move to the top of the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Williams ‘exhausted’ after seeing Notts County move to the top of the table

By Press Association
Notts County manager Luke Williams said Saturday’s win left him feeling “exhausted” (PA)
Notts County manager Luke Williams said Saturday’s win left him feeling “exhausted” (PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams said his side left him “exhausted” despite earning a 3-1 victory over Accrington which lifted them top of Sky Bet League Two.

Dan Crowley’s powerful header had given the hosts the lead at Meadow Lane, only for Josh Andrews to reply shortly after from a free-kick.

However, a brace from Macaulay Langstaff in the second half saw the Magpies win their third game in a row.

Williams said afterwards: “I am feeling exhausted,  because it was a tough game, and we didn’t feel comfortable at all, and I think that the scoreline could have been different – they created very good chances.

“Aidan Stone got man of the match, and I think that tells you everything, we score three goals but the goalkeeper gets man of the match – that tells you that it was a tough game.”

The hosts had to overcome a wave of Accrington pressure through the game, something that pleased the County boss the most.

He continued: “That is the thing I loved about the performance – I am exhausted but the players are able to be tough when they need to be tough and that has made me happy.”

The win sent the Magpies top of the standings after the opening six games, a point ahead of MK Dons who they face next weekend.

“No, it doesn’t mean anything,” Williams said when asked about that statistic meaning something at this early stage.

“It’s only nice because the fans can sing and I love that. I think between them, the goalkeeper, and Macca, were just a force of nature.”

Meanwhile, Accrington boss John Coleman called for consistency in refereeing decisions, believing the first and third goal his team conceded should not have stood.

He said: “We have been told that the referee’s are given a higher threshold now but nobody knows what a foul is now, it’s ruining football.

“There needs to be a harsh rethink because it is just becoming a referee’s win, and this referee is no different from any other referee this season.

“We have got legitimate claims that their first and third goals should not count, but the fact is that we did enough to get something out of that game.

“If there is no consistency, we don’t know what to do and you don’t know what is endangering an opponent, what is a foul and what is a booking, there must be a radical rethink.

“Time and time again, it is going to get worse, because you are going to get the same incidents interpreted time and time again.

“But we shouldn’t be talking about that, we should be talking about football, and it was a good game of football.”