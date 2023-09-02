Leaders Falkirk stretch unbeaten run with victory over Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leaders Falkirk stretch unbeaten run with victory over Edinburgh

By Press Association
Falkirk are top of Scottish League One (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Falkirk are top of Scottish League One (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Falkirk maintained their unbeaten start to the cinch League One season and secured a third victory on the bounce with a 2-0 win over Edinburgh.

Alfredo Agyeman gave the Bairns the lead inside the first half an hour and added their second straight after the break when Callumn Morrison’s powerful effort proved too strong for Aidan McAdams.

Hamilton surrendered a two-goal lead after drawing 2-2 with Stirling.

Euan Henderson and Kevin O’Hara put Hamilton two to the good but Josh Cooper’s goal gave Stirling a route back into the game before Kyle Banner headed home to rescue an unlikely point.

Craig Brown scored twice as Montrose returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Queen of the South.

Connor Sammon scored the only goal of the game as Alloa ended a run of three straight defeats with a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers.

Aidan Smith scored an equaliser for Annan to deny Kelty Hearts in a 1-1 draw after Craig Johnston had put the hosts ahead.

Bonnyrigg Rose are top of cinch League Two and made it consecutive wins by thumping Elgin City 5-1 at New Dundas Park.

The home side scored four goals in nine minutes which gave them an unassailable lead, with Neil Martyniuk, Josh Grigor, Reis Peggie and Smart Osalador on target before Martyniuk added the cherry on top of the cake in stoppage time.

Dumbarton secured their third straight victory thanks to Sean Crighton’s late header to snatch a 1-0 win over East Fife.

James Berry snatched victory deep in stoppage time as Stenhousemuir earned an unlikely 1-0 win over Spartans after the away side played the last half an hour with 10 men when Nicky Jamieson was sent off.

Goals from Thomas Orr and Kyle Fleming gave Stranraer a 2-1 win over Peterhead while Clyde and Forfar played out a goalless draw.