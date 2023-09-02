Mansfield boss Nigel Clough bemoans early-season injuries after goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough bemoans early-season injuries after goalless draw

By Press Association
Nigel Clough has plenty of injuries to contend with (Steven Paston/PA)
Nigel Clough has plenty of injuries to contend with (Steven Paston/PA)

Nigel Clough admitted there were “a lot of tired legs” as his injury-ravaged Mansfield side had to be content with a point and a clean sheet in a goalless draw at home to Bradford.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between in a dour contest, with Davis Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins coming closest for the Stags.

“It was a good point, but I didn’t think much of the performance, especially in the first half,” Clough said.

“I thought we got going a bit in the second half, though we were nowhere near the levels we have been.

“But it has been a big week with two very tough games on Saturday and Tuesday, especially at Hillsborough. And we didn’t have much choice in having to play the same team again today.

“We are top seven, yet we had 11 players that couldn’t start today and another double whammy this week with injuries to Rhys Oates and Stephen Quinn.

“There were a lot of tired legs. The lads have given absolutely everything this week. You can’t doubt their commitment.

“Second half was a bit more like us and better finishing or a break in the penalty area and we might have nicked it 1-0.

“Bradford are very well organised, well drilled and very difficult to break down. We had to be at our best to do that, but we found it tough.

“We are never happy with a 0-0 at home but it’s nice to keep the unbeaten run going. And we have to put it into perspective in terms of what we have gone through this week.”

Bradford boss Mark Hughes said: “It was a game of few chances. I just felt if we had just quickened up our play at the top end of the pitch then we could have had a bit more joy than we had.

“It was a little bit flat for both teams today for whatever reason, but I never felt under any pressure.

“I don’t think they created anything of note and I don’t think we created too many clear-cut chances either. You get those games now and again – it wasn’t a great spectacle.

“We were in the ascendancy in terms of possession but you have to make use of that.

“It’s been a tough week. Mansfield is a difficult place to come and we’ve had six out of eight games away, so it’s been a big shift from everybody and maybe the edge was taken off our game.”