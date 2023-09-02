David Horseman happy as Harvey Bunker helps Forest Green to see off Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Horseman happy as Harvey Bunker helps Forest Green to see off Sutton

By Press Association
Harvey Bunker won it for Forest Green (Nigel French/PA)
Forest Green boss David Horseman felt his side were worthy 1-0 victors at Sutton United.

Rovers notched their second victory of the league season thanks to Harvey Bunker’s second-half strike.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the three points today,” said Horseman.

“We controlled the first half, but we knew they were going to come out at us in the second half.

“But if we’d have been a bit more ruthless we could have been a couple more goals up.

“They came at us and caused us a few problems for 15 minutes, so had to stand up to it.

“But I think around about the 60th minute mark we started to get the ball down and started to play.

“We then had a five or 10-minute period just before the goal where we looked like we were going to score.

“Harvey, in particular, needs a lot of credit because he’s been working extremely hard.

“He had a tough job today, so I’m delighted for him. I’m delighted he scored the goal.

“The players took on the information we gave them and delivered, it’s all down to them. They deserve all the credit today.

“It should have been the day for more goals, but the players now understand the structure of the team and they’re playing some really good stuff. Now they have to take it on and finish the action.

“We’ve started to get rid of all the bad noise and now we can live in the present, but we have to better and score more goals.

“We have to be the team we’d like to be and push up the league. We’re going to have to put teams to bed so we’re not scrapping it out.”

Kyle McAllister set up Bunker to score with a low shot from 18 yards after 63 minutes.

For Sutton boss Matt Gray, it proved to be a frustrating day as his stuttering side slid to a fifth straight League Two defeat.

“It’s really disappointing,” admitted Gray.

“I wasn’t happy with the first-half performance at all.

“I knew quite early in the first half that I wanted to get in at half-time so I could make some tweaks and changes.

“I feel maybe I didn’t get the right information to the players before the game. We weren’t good enough on the ball.

“Forest Green dictated us to much, particularly in that first half. I was pleased with the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half.

“We got that shape and formation right, and we were much more on the front foot.

“We conceded a disappointing goal, though, and then we huffed and puffed a bit, but it just wasn’t our day.

“We had our moments overall, but it’s been a disappointing performance on what has been a really difficult day. It’s been another hard defeat to take.”