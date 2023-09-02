Paul Simpson feels Carlisle have laid down marker after Shrewsbury win

Paul Simpson insists Carlisle have “something to build on” after his side claimed their first win of the League One season by beating Shrewsbury 2-0.

Substitute Joe Garner’s stoppage-time strike added to Tom Bayliss’ own goal as the Cumbrians moved out of the relegation zone.

“It’s a big win for us,” Simpson said.

“The first one is always the hardest. It did get a bit nervy towards the end of the game before we got that second goal, because they’re a good side.

“They caused us a lot of problems. Their forward players caused us problems, but I thought we defended really well as a team today because we had to – that’s the truth of it, we had to defend well.

“I think the base of any performance is defending well, so we’ve done that side of it and then we’ve had some good football. We’ve got ourselves into good areas.

“We probably haven’t been as clinical as I would like, but a lot of good things today from the players, some brilliant stuff from the supporters, and it gives us something to build on.”

Shrewsbury left-back Mal Benning, making his first league start for the club since signing from Port Vale in the summer, nearly broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, but his strike was diverted narrowly wide.

Down at the other end, Jordan Gibson’s shot from just outside the box was pushed over the crossbar by Marko Marosi as the first half ended goalless.

Carlisle took the lead in the 57th minute when Owen Moxon’s corner hit a couple of Shrewsbury players before going in off Bayliss.

The Cumbrians quickly came close to doubling their advantage, with Jon Mellish slicing an attempt wide before Luke Plange’s effort from Callum Guy’s cross hit the post and went wide.

Daniel Udoh threatened to grab an equaliser for the visitors in the 68th minute, but his powerful effort was well saved by Jokull Andresson.

Carlisle’s much-needed victory was sealed in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Garner found the net from fellow substitute Terry Ablade’s cross.

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor felt his side were worthy of a draw, but still believes they could have performed better on the day.

“I felt that there wasn’t a huge amount in the game for either team to be perfectly frank,” he said.

“But they’re obviously a lot happier than we are because they’ve got the three points.

“It’s difficult, I think, when you’re chasing the game and you want to try and get back in it.

“And then, ultimately, I think we conceded in the 96th minute and we’re trying to get ourselves a goal.

“But I’m disappointed in the level of performance and, I suppose, the bravery that we had on the ball because it probably wasn’t as good as we have been.”