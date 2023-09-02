We’ve won, that’s it, all over – Stephen Robinson jokes after St Mirren go top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We’ve won, that’s it, all over – Stephen Robinson jokes after St Mirren go top

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s side are top of the table (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s side are top of the table (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson praised his players for digging deep to claim a late equaliser at Livingston and move to the top of the cinch Premiership.

Luiyi de Lucas had given the home side the lead two minutes before the end of a scrappy game only for Stav Nahmani to cancel out that advantage deep into stoppage time.

The result left Saints top of the table by a point after four matches and Robinson joked it would be a good time to declare the season over.

He said: “The league’s getting cancelled – all done! We’ve won, that’s it, all over.

“That would be nice wouldn’t it? But it speaks volumes for the start we’ve made. It’s full credit to the players.

“They’ve been fantastic throughout the cup competition and now they’ve taken that into the league form.

“We weren’t at our best today but good teams don’t get beat at venues like Livingston. And we’ve proved we’re a good side.

“It wasn’t pretty on the eye. It wasn’t as fluent as we have been but the character of the boys showed and to get a point was fantastic.

“That was probably what we deserved. I didn’t think we deserved to win to be honest.”

Livi manager David Martindale admitted he thought his team had done enough to win the game before being pegged back.

Asked if he felt the points had been secured after De Lucas’ strike, he replied: “Yes, I’ll be honest with you.

“We’ve got to deal with the ball into our box better but I don’t think Jamie (Brandon) should be giving the ball away there at that point in the game.

“I think everyone and their dog heard me shouting ‘spin it and put it in the corner’ and the game dies at that point.

“But he takes a touch and even the crowd are nervous at that point. He gives away the foul and that leads to an entry into our box and we don’t defend it well enough.

“At that stage of the game St Mirren just flood your box and they get their joy from doing that.”

Livingston lost Andrew Shinnie to a head knock midway through the first half that led to the midfielder being stretchered off.

But Martindale gave a positive update, saying: “He’s OK. He was in the changing room at the end there.

“I thought the medical team dealt with him very well. He walked into the medical room at half-time. He’s a wee bit groggy but he’s OK.”