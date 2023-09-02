Ian Evatt delighted with Bolton’s display against ‘direct competitor’ Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Ian Evatt delighted with Bolton’s display against ‘direct competitor’ Derby

By Press Association
Ian Evatt was delighted with Bolton’s performance against a league contender (John WAlton/PA)
Ian Evatt was delighted with Bolton’s performance against a league contender (John WAlton/PA)

Delighted Ian Evatt reckons second-placed Bolton finally came of age by beating a potential Sky Bet League One promotion rival in their 2-1 win over Derby.

Last season’s play-off semi-finalists slumped to a 4-0 hammering by Wigan on their last home appearance and have often flattered to deceive against supposed fancied teams.

But despite falling behind to Conor Hourihane’s 33rd-minute penalty, Wanderers hit back in a game that saw Derby reduced to 10-men after goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith’s dismissal.

Dion Charles scored an equalising spot-kick before the break to register his fifth goal in as many games.

And after Wildsmith’s sending off after 48 minutes for handling a goal bound Charles shot, Bolton grabbed a 65th-minute winner when Josh Dacres-Cogley’s effort looped off Tyrese Fornah and over substitute keeper Josh Vickers.

“For the first time we showed up against a direct competitor and played the way I know we can,” said Evatt.

“We started exactly how we should have done, but didn’t in the Wigan game.

“We were on the front foot, we were aggressive, we won duels, we played with tempo and we had them penned in for large periods.

“We conceded a goal and it would have been easy for the players to feel sorry for ourselves.

“It would have been easy for fans in the stadium to feel sorry for themselves. But I think the way the majority backed the players today, it was rocking.

“We got ourselves back in the game and I thought it was a deserved three points in the end.

“The sending off almost didn’t help us. Derby almost sacrificed attacking until the last five minutes which were a bit edgy because of the last couple of weeks.”

Derby boss Paul Warne described Wildsmith’s red card as “on the shade of harsh”, but reckoned his team’s defeat was partially self-inflicted.

“I could not tell whether the ball hit him on the chest or his arm,” said Warne.

“What I can say it is difficult for a goalkeeper if it gets smashed at him from 10 yards not to naturally react.”

Warne also pointed to a possible second penalty after first-half culprit Victor Adeboyejo clumsily challenged substitute Sonny Bradley.

“The lad is not looking at the ball and puts him (Bradley) on the floor, which isn’t easy considering Sonny is 6’4”,” Warne added.

“It was frustrating, but that aside I don’t think we were good enough in the first half. Or as good as we should be.

“I keep saying they are better than what they think. They need to play with more courage.”

Warne also confirmed Jake Rooney faces a lengthy absence after suffering a knee injury in the early stages of the first half, which led to Bradley’s introduction.