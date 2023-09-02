Neill Collins reserves praise for Devante Cole after Tykes victory at Cheltenham

Barnsley boss Neill Collins praised in-form Devante Cole for his work rate after his sixth goal of the season helped fire them to a 2-0 win at struggling Cheltenham.

Cole opened the scoring early in the second half after a slick counter-attack, with substitute Max Watters adding the second in stoppage time.

Collins’ side were up against it for much of the first half, but a series of saves from Liam Roberts ensured Cheltenham remain goalless this season.

And the Tykes’ second half secured a third win of the season, lifting them to eighth in the Sky Bet League One table.

“Devante took his goal so well,” Collins said. “He’s working so hard and deserves his goals.

“They put us under pressure, but our keeper stood tall.

“The second half was the most pleasing thing. We came out and put them under pressure and upped the speed and tempo of our passing.

“The first goal came from a counter-attack, but we had a few good chances before that.

“We had to defend well after taking the lead, but when teams throw caution to the wind, I think we can take advantage of that.

“I thought the game was made for Max at that point in the game. I’m glad he got on and got his reward.

“We’ve got great strength in depth and now have to come together for the good of Barnsley.”

Cole struck in the 54th minute at the end of a swift counter-attack from the Tykes after Kacper Lopata headed away a Cheltenham corner.

It was four against one and John McAtee fed Nicky Cadden, who in turn set up Cole to slot past Luke Southwood.

Watters added the second in the second minute of time added on after Southwood blocked Aiden Marsh’s effort.

Barnsley had Roberts to thank for being on level terms at half-time as Cheltenham attempted to end their long wait for a goal this season.

Roberts denied Rob Street at his near post in the 10th minute and made an even better save to turn Lewis Freestone’s header over six minutes later.

At the other end Jack Shepherd’s header hit a post and bounced into the arms of Southwood just before the break.

Cole opened the scoring before Nicky Cadden thumped an effort against a post on the hour.

Street forced Roberts into a one-handed save in the 61st minute and the Robins have now gone more than 10 hours without a goal, with Watters compounding their misery in the final moments.

Robins boss Wade Elliott saw enough positives from his team’s performance to believe their fortunes will soon change.

“I don’t think the result reflected the game or the performance,” he said.

“It’s obviously a tough one to take, especially off the back of where we are at the minute.

“We made loads of chances and I am not sure how it’s stayed out. The goalkeeper has made a couple of worldy saves, we’ve had a couple of opportunities, so that is the positive.

“The fans were really supportive and I think they could appreciate the performance, recognise the effort, they are not dummies and they watched the game and will realise on a different day, it could get you a completely different outcome.”