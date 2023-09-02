England expect to be fully fit for World Cup opener after Courtney Lawes fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England expect to be fully fit for World Cup opener after Courtney Lawes fears

By Press Association
Courtney Lawes missed England’s capping ceremony (Adam Davy/PA)
Courtney Lawes missed England's capping ceremony (Adam Davy/PA)

England expect to have a clean bill of health for their vital World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after downplaying concerns over Courtney Lawes’ fitness.

Lawes took part in the first training session held since the squad arrived at their tournament base in Le Touquet on Thursday, but the Lions flanker missed Saturday’s capping ceremony because of “soreness”.

Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth revealed that England’s likely captain against the Pumas in the absence of the suspended Owen Farrell sat out the function merely as a precautionary measure.

Courtney Lawes won his 100th cap for England against Fiji last Saturday
Courtney Lawes won his 100th cap for England against Fiji last Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Wigglesworth also issued positive updates on Tom Curry, Kyle Sinckler, Elliot Daly and George Martin, all of whom are carrying knocks ahead of the Marseille opener on September 9.

“Courtney is a bit sore from training on Friday so we decided the best thing for him was to not sit in a chair for an hour or so then have to stand up,” Wigglesworth said.

“He is resting at the hotel. He is bit sore from training – the pitch was heavy because of the rain. Nothing too serious, we are just looking after him.

“We have a few little bumps and bruises like everyone has, but I think we will go into next weekend with a pretty full bill of health.”

Curry was unable to play a single minute of the four warm-up Tests because of an ankle injury and with Steve Borthwick naming his side to face Argentina on Thursday, time is running out for the influential openside to prove he is ready.

England receive their World Cup caps in Le Touquet
England's players receive their World Cup caps in Le Touquet (PA)

“Tom should be good to go. We are hopeful everyone is going to be ready, we don’t know yet but we think we should be good going into the game,” Wigglesworth said.

Steve Borthwick’s squad received their World Cup caps on stage at Le Touquet’s convention centre and as part of the ceremony were addressed by former England full-back Jonathan Webb.

Webb, who played in the 1987 and 1991 editions of the tournament, urged the current red rose generation to trust in each other and to “play without fear” over the weeks ahead.

It comes as England contend with a dismal record of five defeats in six Tests, including a first ever loss to Fiji in the last warm-up Test before heading across the Channel.

“We know we need to improve but I’m not going to pluck a percentage out of the air,” Wigglesworth said.

“There are a few things we have got to get right and to improve. The lads have started getting into that over the last few days. We’re confident that we’ll improve and give a good account of ourselves.

“We know where we want to go as a team, we know how hard we’re working. The lads have been first class.

“We need to get it right in Marseille against a very, very good Argentina team, who are ranked really highly and are led exceptionally well by Julian Montoya, who I know well.

“But there’s no doubt that we have a high level of ability and determination in our group to go out there and play really well.”