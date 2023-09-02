Mat Sadler full of praise for Walsall match-winner Isaac Hutchinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mat Sadler full of praise for Walsall match-winner Isaac Hutchinson

By Press Association
Walsall manager Mat Sadler praised his match-winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Walsall manager Mat Sadler praised his match-winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler hailed Isaac Hutchinson’s “unrivalled engine” after the midfielder’s 25-yard thunderbolt gave the Saddlers a 1-0 victory over Colchester.

Hutchinson found the top corner from outside the box to reward a dominant first hour from the hosts in the September sunshine.

“Isaac just runs and runs – probably all of us got caught out by the weather today because it was red-hot and I had lads cramping up, there were some really tired bodies on both teams,” Sadler said.

“It caught me unawares to be fair – I was drenched in sweat.

“But he is not affected by it, he is relentless, he has got an engine that is unrivalled – I don’t see anyone who can keep running at the same pace he does.

“He’s a real threat and his finish is top-drawer, he hits it and it stays hit.”

Colchester, lifeless until conceding, rallied after the goal and three times came close to rescuing a point as Arthur Read’s free-kick flew just wide and Owen Evans saved two Connor Hall headers.

The clean sheet was Walsall’s first of the season and a relief for Sadler after several late dropped points.

“It should have been more but 1-0 is a fantastic result, it’s a special result because it answers a few – we’ve been frustrated by conceding goals, it hurts me to my core,” he added.

“I’m delighted for all of them because of what they’ve put in to the game to get that clean sheet, we’ve worked really hard at that mentality.”

While victory lifted Walsall to 14th, Colchester sit just above the bottom two in 22nd and boss Ben Garner was frustrated at a failure to build on their impressive 3-0 win at high-flying Gillingham.

“It was disappointing overall,” Garner admitted.

“The challenge for us at the moment is consistency – we can go to Gillingham last week and hit those levels and perform at that intensity. And then we were nowhere near those levels today.

“We had too many not at it. We are stretched as a squad, we’ve had some injuries but that’s no excuse because we were stretched last week and we went and did what we did.

“With the quality we’ve got in the team we have to create more. Their keeper has made two good saves towards the end but we haven’t worked him anywhere near enough especially in open play.

“I’ve just seen the goal back and it’s a super strike but there’s five mistakes in there from us.

“There’s a lot of young players developing on the job and it’s sink or swim time now, we have to see which ones can survive and we’ve got to be ruthless enough to see which ones can’t.”