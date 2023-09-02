Shaun Maloney unhappy with wasteful Wigan after Blackpool defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Maloney unhappy with wasteful Wigan after Blackpool defeat

By Press Association
Wigan manager Shaun Maloney was frustrated after the defeat at Blackpool. (Nick Potts/PA)
Shaun Maloney criticised Wigan’s first-half performance after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 defeat against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines were 1-0 up inside five minutes when Jordan Rhodes scored his first goal for the club.

Wigan’s Josh Magennis headed Latics level with a minute of normal time left to play, but Kenny Dougall capped a crazy conclusion to the contest by scoring the winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

However, Maloney was more concerned about his team’s first-half performance than the late goal.

He said: “What I saw from the team in the last 20 minutes is everything that I want from our team, but we have to learn pretty quickly that we can’t just waste a half of football.

“It was the first half that I was probably most disappointed with. The goal at the end, however disappointing, I can’t have any criticism of our players.

“The biggest thing I have to impress is the first half, we can’t waste a half of football like that.

“What I’m finding out as well is it’s a really big game, a really big opponent in this league, and that we have to be a bit more aggressive and understand when we can really attack now that we’re getting teams to give us the ball.

“It was the same at Barnsley and we have to understand the balance between being patient, but when a team does give you that space or we can create, we have to be more aggressive.

“But we just can’t waste a half and then expect to win the game.”

In stark contrast, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was delighted to see his side play so well in the opening 45 minutes.

“I felt we were comfortable in the first half against a really good football team and then we had chances in the second half to kill the game off,” said Critchley.

“The goalkeeper has made some great saves, and you know that while it is 1-0, they can throw more attackers on, and you are just hoping that you either kill the game off at the other end or that you can see the game out and we didn’t quite see it out.

“I’m delighted with the result. I think we deserved it to be honest with the chances that we created in the game. We showed tremendous character and started really well.

“The three subs combined, Owen (Dale) to Matty (Virtue) to Kenny (Dougall), they made an impact when they came on and it was a brilliant feeling for the players.

“They deserved that and I don’t think they have had what they deserved in some of the other games recently.”